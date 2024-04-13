Arizona Coyotes players told of move to Utah, report says

PHOENIX — The anticipated relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City appeared to move a step closer to reality Friday with the players reportedly being told about the move.

Elliotte Friedman with "Hockey Night in Canada" reported Coyotes players were informed of the move before the team's game in Edmonton Friday.

Friedman added that the players were also told they would have an "opportunity" to check out Salt Lake City.

Arizona General Manager Bill Armstrong flew to Edmonton to speak with the team, according to Friedman's sources, but did not make an official statement.

The pace of a possible relocation to Utah quickened this week, with reports saying the NHL will purchase the Coyotes and then sell them to Ryan Smith and the Smith Entertainment Group to begin play in Salt Lake City next season.