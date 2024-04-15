Will NHL skate into Rice-Eccles Stadium when team moves to Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the biggest events on the NHL calendar bring hockey back to its roots as an outdoor sport played on makeshift rinks across North America.

Over the last 15 years, the league has drawn massive interest in games played in such iconic outdoor venues as Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium.

How about adding Rice-Eccles Stadium to the list?

If Salt Lake City is, as expected, to be the home of the current Arizona Coyotes franchise by next season, could the popular Stadium Series or Winter Classic make way for a stop on the University of Utah campus?

Ryan Smith seems to like the idea, as does Utah athletic director Mark Harlan.

Over the weekend, just days after word broke that the Coyotes would likely be moving to northern Utah, a social media post pondered the thought of bringing a game to Rice-Eccles Stadium, to which Smith, the Salt Lake City team's new owner, responded, "Umm.. This would totally be happening. I know [University of Utah President Taylor Randall) would be down. You get it."

Umm.. This would totally be happening. I know @PresidentUofU would be down. You get it. https://t.co/NRIa3MdPtq — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 13, 2024

To add further fuel to the fire, Harlan himself then posted, "Bring. It. On.....!!!"

The Coyotes are one of only three NHL franchises to have never played an outdoor game. The Florida Panthers are another, while Columbus is scheduled to do so in 2025 on the campus of Ohio State University.

While capacity at Rice-Eccles Stadium is on the small side for college football, it's 51,444 seats are in line with numerous other venues that have hosted outdoor NHL games.

