Salt Lake City Council to discuss NHL hockey team

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City council is slated to get a briefing on plans to bring a professional hockey team to Utah.

WATCH: NHL executive committee approves Arizona Coyotes move to Utah, report says

With the news of the Arizona Coyotes potentially being sold to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, the council has scheduled a Tuesday briefing on plans for an arena.

The Utah State Legislature this year passed a bill to create a special taxing district in downtown Salt Lake City that could help fund revitalization efforts around the Delta Center. That would include, potentially, a new hockey arena.

But it does not mean the Salt Lake City Council will immediately vote to raise sales taxes in that area. An agenda item shows the council will schedule a series of public hearings to solicit resident feedback before taking any action.