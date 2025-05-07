First look at official Utah Mammoth merchandise for sale at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Immediately after the Utah Hockey Club's official new team name was announced as the Utah Mammoth Wednesday morning, fans rushed to the Delta Center to get their hands on the new merchandise.

The team store opened its doors at noon to sell Mammoth merch, but that didn't stop fans like Pi Thulman, who arrived around 8:30 a.m.

"Absolutely excited. I've been to all the games last year, had season tickets," Thulman said. "Now, I'm a 'Yeti refugee,' but at the same point, Mammoth, I think, was the next best choice. Honestly, now that it's the choice, I know it is the best choice."

The store has t-shirts, hats, hoodies and more available. Jerseys are not yet for sale, although some of the hoodies are in the style of a traditional "hockey sweater."

Jerseys are not yet available, but the team said fans can "express their interest in being among the first" to buy one by filling out a form at tusksup.com.

However, the team has released what the home and away jerseys will look like below:

Utah Mammoth

Mammoth merch will be for sale online starting May 14.

The first people in line outside the arena received free rally towels with the official Mammoth logo on them. Thulman was the first in line and the first to receive one of these coveted towels.

WATCH: First fan in line for Mammoth merch shares their excitement

Interview with first person in line

"Tusks up, baby! Tusks up!" Thulman said.

By around 11 a.m., there were an estimated 100-200 people already in line. The doors opened at 12, and then even at 1 p.m., there was still a long line out the door.