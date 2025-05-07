Tusks up! Utah Mammoth to roam the rink as NHL team nickname

SALT LAKE CITY — The long wait is over as Utah’s NHL team finally has a permanent name and will now roam the rink as the Utah Mammoth.

Mammoth was selected by team fans over Utah Outlaws and another option to keep the Utah Hockey Club, which the franchise used during its inaugural season in Salt Lake City.

The nickname will formally be announced at an event Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at Delta Center in which NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will join team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith.

“From day one, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state. The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together,” the Smith’s said in a statement.

According to the team, over 850,000 people voted in a fan poll that began during the season.

Along with the nickname, the team also unveiled its new logo and jerseys, which will continue to use the same colors as it did as the Utah Hockey Club.

The logo shows a mammoth’s head featuring long tusks and a mane in the shape of the mountains. During home games, the team will wear black jerseys featuring the logo and black pants, while the away jerseys will be identical to those worn during the inaugural season.

Fans won’t need to wait long to get their hands on new merchandise as the first items will be sold starting at noon Wednesday at Delta Center. Fan gear will also be available at NHLShop.com beginning on May 14.

A new Ice Age dawns. Introducing Utah Mammoth. #TusksUp pic.twitter.com/B2yuoflDRt — Utah Mammoth (@utahhockeyclub) May 7, 2025

Just a half hour after the announcement, crews at the Delta Center were already busy adding banners featuring the new team name.

Mammoths and Utah go way back, with fossils having been discovered throughout the state.

“These massive, resilient creatures stood over 14 feet tall, weighed up to 22,000 pounds, and used their curved tusks to dig through snow, fend off predators, and thrive in Utah’s glacial terrain,” the team explained. “Evidence suggests mammoths charged in herds at speeds exceeding 25 miles per hour, comparable to the speeds reached by the fastest skaters in the NHL.”

The announcement comes nearly a week after the team’s YouTube channel appeared to accidentally change its handle to @UtahMammoth before it was quickly changed back.