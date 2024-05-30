Watch Now
SportsNHL IN SLC

Actions

Did these 2 nicknames make final four for Utah NHL team?

png_20240507_180933_0000.png
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 21:05:46-04

SALT LAKE CITY — ...and then there were four.

Nickname finalists, that is.

After weeks of fan voting on 20 possible nicknames for Utah's new NHL team, owner Ryan Smith appeared to announce Wednesday that there is now a final four.

During a brief appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Smith let slip that the original list had been whittled down to four finalists.

While Smith didn't name all four names that made the cut and will advance, he did give a sneak peek at two.

"Mammoth's up there, I think Yeti's up there. I think a couple other ones are up there," said Smith. "It should be good."

Smith didn't reveal when the next round of fan voting will take place or how it will be conducted.

The latest betting odds had Yeti (+300) and Mammoth (+520) listed as two of the three favorites, with Outlaws posted at +330.

After being quickly awarded the former Arizona Coyotes franchise last month, the team take its time in regards to branding and will simply be called the Utah NHL team during its first season that begins this fall.

Recent NHL in SLC stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere