Utah Hockey Club's first-ever game set as preseason schedule released

SALT LAKE CITY — There's only one time for a first time, and a couple of first times are now set for the Utah Hockey Club with the release of the upcoming preseason schedule.

The NHL franchise's first-ever game in Utah colors will take place, in of all places, Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday, Sept. 22 when the team faces off against St. Louis.

After opening on the road, the team will play its very first home game in front of a friendly Delta Center fan base the next night, Monday, Sept. 23, against the Los Angeles Kings.

The team will then hit the road for four straight preseason games before returning to Salt Lake City, but not Delta Center.

Because of a prior commitment at the arena, the Utah Hockey Club will take on Colorado at the Maverik Center in West Valley City to wrap up the preseason on Sat., Oct. 5.

The home game on Sept. 23 is replacing the Frozen Fury game previously scheduled at Delta Center between L.A. and the Vegas Golden Knights, which was set before the Utah Hockey Club moved to the Beehive State. Fans who purchased tickets to the Frozen Fury game will have the opportunity to buy tickets to Utah game on the same date.