Utah NHL fans get first look at Delta Center hockey setup

SALT LAKE CITY — The first open house for future Utah NHL season ticket holders proved that the buzz for hockey fans in the state is real.

“No matter what the team is called, we’re going to love it and going to come to all the games," said one couple. "We’re super excited!”

The Delta Center seat layout for the Utah Hockey Club has officially been released, with fans who put in a deposit for season tickets getting a chance this week to view site lines and possible seating locations.

“Since this is built for basketball, some of the angles are hard, just with the glass and railing or whatever, but some seats are still amazing," added one fan, "We definitely have our preferences right in the middle.”

“Every seat was good and I’m really short, so that’s hard to do. Even the seats we were looking at, which were in upper bowl, and they were supposed to be obstructed, they were just fine,” shared another fan.

No matter where the fans are seated, the open house was an experience they were grateful to be a part of, with people even being allowed to take some shots on the ice.

“Being able to see everything on the ice, even having the logo out there which was pretty cool to see in person, but they were saying no photos so gotta keep that in my memory,” explained Alma Bean.

And while Utah’s Hockey Club may not have a team name just yet, they already have fans for life.

“Whatever we name it, I’ll rock it,” said Jeremy.

“At this point, I don’t really care what the name is," laughed one fan, "I'll buy a jersey no matter what!”