Are these the new logos for Utah's NHL team?

SALT LAKE CITY — Before Utah's new NHL team becomes the Yeti, Mammoths, Blizzard or Green Jell-O Molds, they will be known during its first season of existence as the rather bland Utah Hockey Club.

Now, we may know how that will look.

Logos filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Saturday appear to showcase the branding the team might be using when they take the ice at the Delta Center next season.

The filings were made by Uyte, LLC, the corporation that has filed previous applications for trademarks for nicknames the franchise may use beginning with its second season.

Blue, black and white are the colors used in all the logos featured on the patent side.

"The mark consists of a blue circle shape with a black concentric circle and the words "HOCKEY UTAH CLUB" within the concentric circle with "HOCKEY" and "CLUB" in white, and a stylized "UTAH" in black," the application states on the round logo.

Another logo uses the outline of the state of Utah behind the same Utah Hockey Club branding.

The new logos have appeared days after an apparent final four has been chosen in the fan vote for the team's nickname after the inaugural season. Last week, owner Ryan Smith appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and made it appear that Mammoth and Yeti were two of the finalists.

The latest betting odds had Yeti (+300) and Mammoth (+520) listed as two of the three favorites, with Outlaws posted at +330.