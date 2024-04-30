Why Ryan Smith reversed course with Utah NHL team nickname

SALT LAKE CITY — Since the moment Utah learned it was getting an NHL team, fans have waited on pins and needles... or pucks and sticks... for word on what the club will be called.

Originally, it appeared that owners Ryan and Ashley Smith were content with simply calling the franchise some generic variation of the "Utah NHL team" during its first season before focusing on a real nickname in 2025.

However, last week, that position seemed to change as quick as Logan Cooley dekes out opposing goalies, and it might be a sign to the players in the Utah locker room about what kind of owners they're working for.

In an in-depth article detailing the team's move from Arizona to Utah, ESPN touched on how Ryan Smith has been working on making sure the players were comfortable with the move both on and off the ice.

Ahead of last week's fan party at the Delta Center, Ryan Smith made it known that he had hired a branding firm to help come up with a new team name and logo. He also alluded to a bracket-style system where fans will be able to vote on their favorite.

According to the article, Smith changed directions and is now making a push to come up with the team nickname ahead of the first year so players could "refer to themselves as something beyond 'Utah'."

The article also touched on Smith's first interaction with his new team, taking the former Coyotes players on an outing to an Arizona golf course where he asked questions "about what they needed from the new franchise" after years of playing for a controversial owner inside a 5,000 seat arena.

"He was a real beauty. He gets it," the article quoted a player source when talking about Smith.

Utah players have reportedly expressed "genuine excitement" about the relocation and hope the move to solid ownership makes them an attractive franchise for free agents looking for a stable franchise.

Since the party, there's been no word on when the nickname bracket contest will be activated for fans. As of Tuesday, nine nicknames have been trademarked by an LLC that is reportedly connected to the Smith Entertainment Group.