Utah NHL team adds 2 new names to trademark list

SALT LAKE CITY — The list of names being trademarked by Utah's new NHL team is growing nearly as fast as the one holding all those looking to buy season tickets.

Documents show that both the Utah Ice and Utah Mammoth were trademarked by the same Uyte, LLC corporation that filed applications for the previously-released nickname contenders.

Owner Ryan Smith said this week that he'd like to operate a bracket-style competition to allow fans to choose the team's name. An oddsmaker has listed Blizzard is the betting favorite to become the organization's identity.

As of Wednesday, the following names have been trademarked for the team that will take the ice this fall at the Delta Center:



Utah Blizzard

Utah Fury

Utah HC

Utah Hockey Club

UTAH ICE

UTAH MAMMOTH

Utah Outlaws

Utah Venom

Utah Yetis

The team is holding a party for fans Wednesday afternoon at the arena, and it's always possible that Smith will have more information to share about the name when he takes the stage, along with other team officials.

Earlier Wednesday, the former Coyotes players arrived in Salt Lake City, cheered on at the airport by hundreds of youth hockey players from around the area. The players signed autographs and high-fived the kids who will becoming the fan base over the next few years.

Video below shows players arriving at SLC Int'l Airport on Wednesday: