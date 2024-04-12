Would Utahns love the NHL like they love the Jazz?

SALT LAKE CITY — With the Coyotes reportedly on the verge of moving to Salt Lake City, you can bet Stanley Cup dreams are skating through the heads of most Utahns these days.

While a relocation decision may come as soon as next week, the question being asked is how well an NHL team would do in northern Utah when the puck does drop.

The Utah Jazz may actually hold the answer.

Even in the midst of a lackluster season, Utah is still showing the team love. Thursday night, with the Jazz coming off a 13-game losing streak, fans packed the Delta Center with a 292nd consecutive sellout.

So could our love transcend to a transplanted Coyotes franchise?

"I've got my fingers crossed that in the next week, or month or two, that we will have a team moving to Utah," said Gov. Spencer Cox during the International Olympic Committee tour Friday.

Although a move isn't certain, the experts are already talking about how hockey would play in Salt Lake City.

"There's a big chance that could make a lot of people really, really happy," said Southern Utah University sports economist David Berri. "And so there's a lot of benefit to having sports teams in your community. It does enhance the lifestyle of people living here."

That's true even if Utah does take in a team that could never draw crowds in Arizona, which is the name of the game in sports these days.

"It is the case that North American sports leagues have restricted the number of teams available. There's a limited supply of these teams and they own the rights to them and if you want them, you got to pay, and if you don't want to pay. They're like, good. Somebody else will pay," said Berri.

Whenever a decision is made, Cox said the Beehive State is the perfect landing spot.

"Utah is ready and willing and excited to have an NHL team here," he said.

Cox is not directly involved in the Coyotes negotiations, but praised Ryan and Ashley Smith for their efforts and said the Smith Entertainment Group has the full of the state.

After seeing the success of the Jazz along the Wasatch Front, the governor sees no reason an NHL wouldn't skate into the hearts of Utahns.

"You would be crazy not to want to bring your sport here," emphasized Cox.

