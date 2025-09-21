Poll switcheroo sees Utes drop out, BYU climb in to Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State continues to be represented by only one team in the Associated Press Top 25, but there's a change this week as BYU enters the spotlight, while the Utes drop out.

Fresh off a 34-14 road win at East Carolina, the 3-0 Cougars make their first poll appearance of the season at No. 25. BYU had been milling around the upper echelons of the poll for a few weeks before breaking through after Saturday's victory.

Meanwhile, a national TV trashing at the hands of Texas Tech dropped Utah all the way from No. 19 to the "others receiving votes" section.

Both teams are back in action next week, with BYU hitting the road to face Colorado, while Utah heads to West Virginia.