Real Salt Lake beats Sounders 2-0 behind Forster Ajago and own goal

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake used a first-half own goal to grab the lead, Forster Ajago scored his first career goal late in the second half and Rafael Cabral notched a clean sheet in his second MLS start with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
Real Salt Lake (1-1-0) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute of its home opener on an own goal by Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo.
thx @SoundersFC pic.twitter.com/7UpZoPQBgt— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 1, 2025
Similarly, an own goal by Sounders defender Yéimar Gomez Andrade in the third minute of second-half stoppage time allowed Charlotte FC to escape with a 2-2 draw last week in a season opener in Seattle.
That's where the score stood until Ajago took a pass from Diogo Gonçalves in the 79th minute and found the net for some insurance. Ajago scored in his first start and second appearance this season. He did not have a hand in a goal while making three starts and 12 appearances as a rookie last season for Nashville SC.
from the bench to the back of the net— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 2, 2025
another look at Forster's second goal of the week 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sBsbh1XkGz
Cabral finished with three saves in posting his first shutout in his second start in the league. The 34-year-old allowed four goals in a road loss to the San Jose Earthquakes to begin the season.
Stefan Frei finished with four saves for the Sounders (0-1-1).
RSL is 3-0-2 in its last five matchups with Seattle and the Sounders have just one win in the last 10 meetings through all competitions in a series it trails 17-13-7.
Ariath Piol, a 20-year-old forward, started in his debut for RSL.
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi made his first career start for Seattle. The Sounders signed the Tacoma Defiance midfielder to a short-term loan to fill in for Alex Roldan — out on paternity leave. Kossa-Rienzi made one appearance last season.
The Sounders host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. RSL will host league newcomer San Diego FC on Saturday.