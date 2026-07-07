Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Rafael Cabral thriving in Utah during breakout season

SALT LAKE CITY — Life is good right now for Real Salt Lake goalkeeper and captain Rafael Cabral. He's played a big role in RSL's great start to the season. Helping them move up to third in the Western Conference standings before the FIFA World Cup break.

"We have a very good team, very good young players," said Cabral. "We have an amazing group of players and people. We get results, and that's our goal: keep playing, keep training well, and keep being friends off the field and on the field. I think we are going to have a great season."

He makes big saves in game after game for RSL, and he loves to do it in front of the home fans at America First Field. "It's my job," Cabral said with a smile. "I play soccer for that. I work hard for that."

This is Cabral's second season with RSL, and the Brazilian native has settled in well in Utah. "My wife is happy, my kids are happy," said Cabral. "It's an amazing state, an amazing city, and the club is amazing as well. As a guy from Brazil, we are very happy."

Cabral and RSL will return to Major League Soccer play on July 22nd at LAFC.