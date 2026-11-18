HERRIMAN, Utah — After a roller-coaster season, Real Salt Lake fought and clawed its way back into the MLS playoffs for a sixth consecutive year.

For head coach Pablo Mastroeni, the journey carried a lesson that stretched beyond the soccer field.

“You know, from a coaching perspective, I always think about the parallels to life,” Mastroeni said. “I think soccer and sport is a microcosm of what we experience in life. Everyone goes through hard times and things don't always work out the way we expect them to work out. The one thing that you can control is how you show up every day.”

That mindset was tested throughout the season, particularly during a 13-game stretch without a win.

Mastroeni said it wasn't easy to continue putting his best foot forward after each setback, especially when he felt RSL was playing well without getting the results to show for it.

Once the results finally started matching the performances, however, Real Salt Lake found its form.

“The team's been on a great run of form,” Mastroeni said. “Through that amazing stuff, the silver lining is the players that have stepped up.”

Those contributions have come from across the roster, something Mastroeni believes has strengthened RSL heading into the postseason.

“Everyone's carried the baton at some point this season,” Mastroeni said. “Everyone's got their fingerprint on this group. Everyone's all in, and we know what's at stake.”

Real Salt Lake went 1-1 against Seattle during the regular season and will face the Sounders Thursday with its playoff hopes on the line.

For a team that spent much of the season fighting to keep those hopes alive, Mastroeni sees it as nothing new.

“We've been playing [must-win games] for the last couple of months anyway,” Mastroeni said. “So for us, it's go again.”