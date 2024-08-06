Simone Biles, other Olympic stars coming to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — From Paris to... Utah?

After her incredible golden run in Paris, American gymnast Simone Biles is heading to the Wasatch Front to perform alongside other U.S. Olympic heroes.

Biles is taking part in the "Gold Over America" tour that will make a stop at Maverik Center in West Valley City on September 23.

Among the stars joining Biles will be Stephen Nedoroscik, the gymnast who helped the U.S. men's team medal with his specialized pommel horse routine.

The show is described as an "exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athleticism and high-energy choreography with an inspirational message of hope, strength, resilience, and determination."

After winning team and all-around gold in Paris, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history and considered to be one of, if not the greatest to ever compete in the sport.

CLICK HERE for tickets to the show.