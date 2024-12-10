Top basketball recruit A.J. Dybantsa commits to BYU

PROVO, Utah — The BYU basketball program scored big Tuesday without even stepping foot onto the court.

In an early morning announcement, A.J. Dybantsa, the country's top high school recruit and projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, announced he has committed to the Cougars.

Dybantsa is no stranger to the Beehive State, having transferred to Utah Prep from California over the summer. He is the first five-star recruit to commit to BYU in nearly two decades, according to ESPN.

In choosing BYU and new head coach Kevin Young, Dybantsa spurred other top programs like North Carolina and Kansas.

With an eye on his basketball future, Dybantsa admitted on ESPN First Take that Young's NBA background helped sway his decision.

"My ultimate goal is to get to the NBA," he said, "and [Young] used to coach one of my favorite players of all-time, Kevin Durant, and he had high praise about him."