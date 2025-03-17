Watch Now
Sports

Actions

U of U women's basketball team makes NCAA Tournament

Image (10).jpg
University of Utah
The U of U women's basketball team celebrates as their seed in the NCAA Tournament is announced on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Image (10).jpg
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah State and BYU men's basketball teams earned places in the NCAA Tournament on "Selection Sunday," the University of Utah was the lone local squad to make the women's tourney.

The Utes were given the #8 seed in Region 2. They will play their first-round game against Indiana, the #9 seed. The game will be played Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Utah finished 6th in the Big 12 Conference this season. They were upset in the conference tournament by Texas Tech.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere