U of U women's basketball team makes NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah State and BYU men's basketball teams earned places in the NCAA Tournament on "Selection Sunday," the University of Utah was the lone local squad to make the women's tourney.

The Utes were given the #8 seed in Region 2. They will play their first-round game against Indiana, the #9 seed. The game will be played Friday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Utah finished 6th in the Big 12 Conference this season. They were upset in the conference tournament by Texas Tech.