Watch Now
Sports

Actions

BYU, Utah State earn NCAA tournament invitations

20250316_135055_0000.png
FOX 13 News
20250316_135055_0000.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will be well represented in this year's NCAA men's college basketball tournament as both BYU and Utah State earned invitations to March Madness.

In the pairings announced Sunday, BYU learned it would take on VCU as a sixth seed in the first round on Thursday in Denver, while tenth seeded Utah State will face UCLA in Lexington on Thursday.

The Cougars (24-9) were one of the hottest teams in college basketball heading into the conference tournaments, eventually falling to Houston in the Big 12 conference semifinals.

BYU will play in its 32nd NCAA postseason tournament, having last received an invite in 2024 when the Cougars fell to Duquesne in the second round.

After losing to Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Friday, the Aggies (26-7) still earned an invitation to their 25th NCAA Tournament and will look to better their second round ousting from a season ago.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere