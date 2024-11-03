USA Hockey gives girls chance to learn the sport

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex, thanks in part to USA Hockey, girls ruled the ice.

“It was just awesome to see so many girls on the ice at once that all, like, had a passion and wanted to start playing,” said Sophie Dorval.

Dorval, a winger for the junior league team, the Utah Lady Grizzlies, was just one of several people with a hockey background who volunteered their time to show the ropes of hockey to girls between the ages of 6 and 15.

“It was very slippery, but I managed not to fall that much,” said 9-year-old Rayna Belle Hall.

Rayna’s 8-year-old sister Sailor Hall also weighed in on her first attempt at hockey.

“I liked how other people were on the ice, and that you always gotta try new things," she said.

The Hall sisters were among about 30 girls who took advantage of USA Hockey’s “Try Hockey for Free Program” that was hosted by the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.

Along with the coaching, equipment was provided, so there was nothing in the way for the girls to hit the ice and give the game a go.

“Hockey is a difficult sport for sure,” said Melissa Mossberg, Vice President of Girls Hockey for the Utah Amateur Hockey Association.

“It’s not just like running, you know, with a ball. You have to be able to skate, you have to stick handle. There’s a lot to it, but it’s like anything— the more and more you do it, the more and more you play, the more fun it is because you get better.”

And that’s the goal of the USA Hockey program as it works to grow the sport that comes easier for some than others.

Take 10-year-old Charlotte Clarke’s response when she was asked if she had scored any goals.

“Tons,” she said. And when asked if she felt she was natural to the game, she said: “I guess so,” with a broad grin on her face as she laughed at her confidence.

You can go to tryhockeyforfree.com for more information on the program.