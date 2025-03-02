Utah beats BYU in overtime with half-court buzzer-beater

SALT LAKE CITY — The Huntsman Center erupted on two massive three-pointers in Saturday's women's basketball game between the University of Utah and Brigham Young University.

First, when Utah's Gianna Kneepkens nailed a three with 17 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 62-62 and ultimately sending the game to overtime.

Then just minutes later at the end of overtime, the score was tied 73-73 when BYU turned the ball over with just five seconds to go.

Utah junior guard Maty Wilke picked up the loose ball, sprinted to half-court and let it fly with one second on the clock. The shot banked off the center of the glass, and in.

Wilke's teammates mobbed her as the Utes and the home crowd celebrated the epic finish to the in-state and Big 12 rivalry matchup.

