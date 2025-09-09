Utah Grizzlies skating off to New Jersey following final campaign in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Utah Grizzlies are preparing to say goodbye to their home for the past 3 decades. The team officially announced Tuesday that the 25-26 season will be its last in Utah.

FOX 13 News first reported about the Grizzlies leaving in July when West Valley City voted to allow the team to be sold and relocated.

The Grizzlies were sold to "Pro Hockey Partners LLC" and are heading to Trenton, New Jersey.

The Utah Grizzlies first came to West Valley City in 1995, leaving their previous home of Denver once the city was given an NHL franchise in the rebranded 'Nordiques' as the Colorado Avalanche.

But it wasn't until 1997 that the team would make its den in the Maverik Center, although at the time it was branded the 'E-Center', following two seasons at the Delta Center.

According to the team, they have, over the last 24 seasons, made the playoffs in 18 of them and seen over 200 Grizzlies move on to the NHL.

What's next for the team following the next season is unclear, as the new ownership for the team hasn't announced a rebrand, though industry insiders expect a contest to rename the team.

The Utah Grizzlies still have one last season in the Beehive State with the 25/26 season scheduled to begin on October 17th. The Grizzlies home opener is scheduled for October 25th against Idaho. Their final game is scheduled to be against the Rapid City Rush on April 11, 2026.