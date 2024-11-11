'22 in 22 Challenge' raises military suicide crisis awareness

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club spent Veterans Day bringing attention to an initiative that raises awareness about the military suicide crisis in the country.

Team players and coaches joined veterans and law enforcement officers at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns to do 22 push-ups as part of the larger program to help the Stop Soldier Suicide organization.

Groups that participate choose an activity and do it every day for 22 days in recognition of the 22 veterans and active duty military members who die by suicide on average every day, according to 22in22.info.

"A great opportunity to give back to do what we can," said Centerville Police Chief Allan Ackerson.

All funds raised through the campaign go to Stop Solder Suicide.

"If you have a veteran that is struggling and thinks I'm just going to keep it all inside, bringing awareness allows it to be okay to talk about not being okay," said Naomi Keller with the U.S. Department of Justice. "One veteran suicide or one law enforcement suicide is one too many."