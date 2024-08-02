Are you 'The Voice' of the Utah Hockey Club?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club has players, coaches and season ticket holders ahead of its Beehive State debut this fall. The only thing they might be missing is you and your voice!

With just months to go until the puck drops on the upcoming season, the team is looking for a public address announcer to serve as the in-arena voice at all home games and events.

"This is a collaborative individual with a team mindset and the ability to influence, educate, and inspire Utah Hockey Club fans," according to the job post.

Imagine using your distinctive dulcet tones to perform the duties of the Utah Hockey Club's public address announcer; responsibilities such as introducing the starting line-ups and calling game action.

Applicants should have "a distinctive voice and personality and help to create an electrifying atmosphere at Delta Center," the job post reads.

An audition script has been provided for those wanting to take a shot at the gig, but you better act quick as the deadline to apply is Friday.

Catch all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!