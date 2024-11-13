Authentic Utah Hockey Club jerseys finally available to public

SALT LAKE CITY — Santa Claus has seen the wishlists of Utah Hockey Club fans and is making their holiday dreams a reality with the team announcing its authentic jerseys will finally go on sale to the public.

Because of the team's sped-up launch over the late spring and summer, authentic sweaters were not immediately available when the club hit the ice for its inaugural season.

Home and away jerseys will be available starting at noon local time Friday, with fans able to choose between custom sweaters, ones with the names of current players or blank jerseys.

A season-ticket holder presale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Delta Center, with the general public getting their chance from noon-3 p.m.

Below are the jersey prices:



Blank - $200

- $200 Specific player - $250

- $250 Custom - $275

The jerseys will be sold at the team's Delta Center store or online at nhlshop.com. Those wanting a jersey with an inaugural season shoulder patch must purchase them at the arena store.

“Obtaining jerseys for our fans has been a top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly with our partners at Fanatics and the NHL to make that happen within an accelerated timeline,” said team president Chris Armstrong.

All sweaters will be initially be adult sizes, with youth jerseys being made available in the coming weeks.