Dylan Guenther signs 8-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY — Forward Dylan Guenther is one of the Utah Hockey Club's bright young stars, and now the team has ensured he'll stay shining in Salt Lake City for years to come.

The team announced Friday that it had signed the 21-year-old forward to an eight-year contract. Details of the deal were not announced, but Craig Morton of PHNX Sports reports the contact will pay Guenther $7,142,857 million per season.

Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft, Guenther played in 45 games last season, scoring 18 goals, including nine on the power play.

“This is a very happy day for me and my family,” said Guenther in a statement. “Everything about this organization is on the right track, and I know we have an opportunity to do some special things here for a long time. Utah is where I want to be, and I'm proud to commit to my teammates and the organization long term.”

Even after making his debut in the middle of the 2023-24 season, Guenther ranked third on the team in points over the final three months of the season.

“Dylan is elite in every aspect on and off the ice,” said general manager Bill Armstrong. “He is a young, highly skilled forward with a shot that’s evolving into one of the best in the NHL. He’s also a first-class person with a strong determination to be great.

"We look forward to having Dylan as a core player for this organization for many years to come.”

