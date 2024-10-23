Fan etiquette 101: Tips for new Utah Hockey Club supporters

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah Hockey Club fans are loving every moment of cheering on their new team, some supporters are asking others to be mindful in the stands so they can all enjoy the experience together.

"Hockey is a fast game and a shot can happen in a second. You’ll miss a goal. That’s why you wanna just stay up until there’s a break in the action. There’s plenty of stop times," said Mark Woodmansee, a Utah Hockey Club fan.

Hockey fans are devoted to showing their support this inaugural season, but some are asking for those in the stands to be aware of when the puck is in play.

"Remembering who is around you, just being aware of the people around you so that everyone has a comfortable experience,” said Joshua Walling.

Fans are suggesting that there are certain times when people should stay seated.

“Not get up out of your seat or walk back down to your seat while the puck is in play. You should wait for the timeouts," said Joanne Walling.

But they remind fellow fans in the arena to still cheer on your team no matter what.

“I’d say never back down if the opposing team scores. Always keep rooting for our team because you never know what the outcome can be,” said Kyler Rooney.

Joanne suggested even more music in the arena could be good.

"The crowd cheering and supporting the team throughout the entire event, not just at certain moments for a short amount of time,” she said.

Joshua said he's all for more noise.

"Something that can get people really excited that I’ve seen at games, a goal horn, really helps with that,” he said.

And no matter the score, "you know, keep your composure,” Joanne said.

They say it's important to support the team and your fellow fans.

"Up and down is one thing, staying up is another. Stay off the glass, don't kick the glass, just enjoy yourself," said Woodmansee.

Fan etiquette is important so everyone enjoys the experience together.

"Don’t be afraid to ask questions. I mean, there are a lot of new hockey fans out here. If you don’t understand what’s going on or you don’t understand what the whistle is, find somebody,” said Woodmansee.