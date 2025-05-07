Fans already lining up to buy Utah Mammoth merch

SALT LAKE CITY — Immediately after the Utah Hockey Club's official new team name was announced as the Utah Mammoth Wednesday morning, fans rushed to the Delta Center to get their hands on the new merchandise.

The team store won't be opening its doors until noon to sell Mammoth merch, but that didn't stop fans like Pi Thulman, who arrived around 8:30 a.m.

"Absolutely excited. I've been to all the games last year, had season tickets," Thulman said. "Now, I'm a 'Yeti refugee,' but at the same point, Mammoth, I think, was the next best choice. Honestly, now that it's the choice, I know it is the best choice."

WATCH: How do Utahns feel about the new Utah Mammoth name?

The first people in line outside the arena received free rally towels with the official Mammoth logo on them. Thulman was the first in line and the first to receive one of these coveted towels.

"Tusks up, baby! Tusks up!" Thulman said.

By around 11 a.m., there were an estimated 100-200 already in line.

We don't yet know exactly what the first available merch will look like, but team officials said they'll have t-shirts, hats and hoodies for sale. Jerseys are not yet available, but the team said fans can "express their interest in being among the first" to buy one by filling out a form at tusksup.com.

Mammoth merch will be for sale online on May 14.