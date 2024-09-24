Home cookin'! Utah skates to 3-2 preseason OT win over L.A. in first-ever home game

SALT LAKE CITY — The schedule may say it's only the preseason, but the atmosphere at Delta Center felt like the Stanley Cup was on the line as the Utah Hockey Club made its home debut in front of a raucous crowd.

In the end, Utah beat the L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime thanks to a Clayton Keller goal 19 seconds into the extra period to improve to 2-0 in the preseason.

The first puck drop was delayed by a few minutes due to the Kings arriving late into Salt Lake City, but once the game started, Utah took advantage of a sluggish opponent.

Lawson Crouse scored the home team's first-ever goal in front of friendly fans on the power play, followed less that two minutes later on a power play goal from Alexander Kerfoot to put the Hockey Club up 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Los Angeles evened up the game with two goals in the second before the two teams played a scoreless third period before Keller's heroic overtime win.

Despite the victory settled in the extra period, the two teams participated in a previously-agreed to shootout which Utah also won 2-1.

Utah returns to the ice Friday in Las Vegas.

