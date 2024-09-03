Iginla, Beaudoin top Utah Hockey Club rookie camp roster

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club released its roster for the team's first-ever rookie camp ahead of its inaugural season in Salt Lake City.

Headlined by 2024 first-round draft picks Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin, the rookies will begin practice on Sept. 11 at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

After practicing in Utah on Sept. 11 and 12, the team will head to Los Angeles to take part in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff where they'll join the Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights.



Sept. 13 vs. San Jose Sharks – 2 p.m. MT

Sept. 14 at Los Angeles Kings – 8 p.m. MT

Sept. 16 at Vegas Golden Knights – 1:30 p.m. MT

When the teams take the ice during the Rookie Faceoff, fans can CLICK HERE to watch the games for free.

Along with Iginla and Beaudoin, 2022 selection Maveric Lamoureux is among the first-round picks on the Utah rookie roster.

1 - Reid Cooper (G)

10 – Maveric Lamoureux (D)

12 - Tij Iginla (F)

14 - Drew Elliott (F)

20 - Servac Petrovsky (F)

24 - Cole Beaudoin (F)

25 - Kyle Crnkovic (F)

29 - Peter Repcik (F)

34 – Anson Thornton (G)

37 - Owen Allard (F)

41 - Reid Dyck (G)

43 - Julian Lutz (F)

45 – Noel Nordh (F)

47 – Reggie Newman (F)

49 – Miko Matikka (F)

51 - Veeti Vaisanen (D)

54 – Terrell Goldsmith (D)

55 - Maksymilian Szuber (D)

58 – Justin Kipkie (D)

65 - Jacob Newcombe (F)

71 – Sam Lipkin (F)

75 - Tomas Lavoie (D)

84 - Artem Duda (D)

93 - Gabe Smith (F)

95 - Lleyton Moore (D)

96 - Will Gavin (F)

