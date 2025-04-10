Local businesses score big throughout first Utah Hockey Club season

SALT LAKE CITY — It only took one season for Salt Lake City to become a hockey town.

Not only have sellout crowds packed Delta Center from the first puck drop, but nearby businesses have experienced a bump in business before and after games.

All season long, the Bruce Scottish Pub at The Gateway has had to beef up staffing on game day to accommodate the influx of fans.

"It happens all at once; everyone comes in at the same time, before the games, and sometimes you get an after-game rush," explained bartender Kyle Smith.

Hallpass Food Hall just down the way from the pub has seen a 15 percent jump in sales since Utah Hockey Club began play.

Max Cardillo, the food hall's assistant manager, says they’ve come to expect a good crowd on game days, with hockey fans stopping by on the way to the arena.

"We’ll usually start seeing hockey crowds come in if the game is at 7; we’ll start seeing them come in around 5," said Cardillo.

With the team failing to make the playoffs, Bruce Scottish Pub hates to see the season end, and not just because they expect to see less business.

"Yeah, as soon as we started seeing the jerseys, we just know it's gonna be a good time," said Smith. "We’ll miss 'em for sure."