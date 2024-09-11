NHL hopefuls hit the ice for Utah Hockey Club rookie camp

SALT LAKE CITY — The kids hit the ice at the Olympic Oval in Kearns Wednesday for the Utah Hockey Club's first-ever rookie camp.

Over 20 NHL hopefuls participated in day one of the camp as they try to get on the radar of the team officials who make the decisions. But in all likelihood, fans won't see many, or even any, of the youngsters with the big club this season.

Most of the players on the ice are in the developmental stages, but they're here to plant a seed for the future.

Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong said he oftentimes looks a few years down the road.

"I think in basketball, there are a lot of the fans here and the great Jazz fans, you know, they're thinking those first-rounders are going to be inserted right away, and that does happen once in a while," he said, "but sometimes it's one or two or three years out depending on the position and the size of the player.

"Sometimes the longer lanky guys people like think, 'Oh, my God, it takes a long time. Each player is different, but most times it's one to three to four years out.

Rookie camp will wrap up Thursday, followd with the club's first preseason game slated for Sept. 22 in Iowa.

