O say can you sing? Utah Hockey Club holds national anthem auditions

SALT LAKE CITY — For many people, their biggest fear is being put on the spot in front of thousands. But for folks inside the Delta Center Friday, it’s their dream.

With the team set to take the ice for its first season in just weeks, a group of bright stars put forth their best effort while auditioning to sing the national anthem at a Utah Hockey Club game this season.

One of the youngest stars lit the entire room with a dream that began in the most unusual of places when he was just 10 years old.

“My mom found me in the shower singing," said 12-year-old Brandon.

It was the Spanish song, La Chancla.

“When I listened to him in the shower, I said, “Oh, he’s not bad,'" recalled his mom.

“My goal is to be a big star one day,” added Brandon, echoing the thoughts of others who auditioned.

Along with the Utah Hockey Club, anthem singers will also have a chance to perform The Star-Spangled Banner at upcoming Utah Jazz AND Salt Lake City Stars games.

