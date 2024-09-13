It's history? Utah Hockey Club kinda puts first goal on the scoreboard

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Peter Repcik may officially be the answer to a trivia question that may long be asked among sports fans across Utah.

On Friday, in the first-ever game played under the team name and with Utah Hockey Club sweaters, Repcik kind of scored the first-ever goal for the franchise, one for which he will always be remembered.

Or not.

That it was put in the net during a Rookie Showcase game in front of no fans at a practice facility in suburban Los Angeles makes no difference. History is history.

Utah Hockey Club O say can you sing? Utah Hockey Club holds anthem auditions Mya Constantino

Facing the rookies on the San Jose Sharks, the 20-year-old Repcik tied the score at a goal apiece in the second period. San Jose went on to win the meaningless game 3-2.

The Utah Hockey Club will return to the ice at the Rookie Showcase on Friday to face off against the Los Angeles Kings, and then wrap things up Monday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Things get really real next week when the team veterans join the rookies for the start of training camp at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!