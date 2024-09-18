Players, coaches share season excitement during Utah Hockey Club media day

SALT LAKE CITY — With just hours before taking the ice for the first time as a full team, players, coaches and executives with the Utah Hockey Club will talk about the upcoming season during the media day Wednesday.

On Thursday, the team will open it's first-ever training camp in Utah, holding multiple practices each day at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. The team will open its preseason schedule Sunday in Des Moines against St. Louis, and then return home Monday to face the L.A. Kings on Utah 16.

Training camp will conclude with two practices in Park City at the Park City Ice Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4.

