Watch Now
SportsUtah Hockey Club

Actions

Players, coaches share season excitement during Utah Hockey Club media day

Lawson Crouse
Rick Bowmer/AP
Lawson Crouse of the new Utah NHL hockey team speaks as the team is introduced during a welcome event Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Lawson Crouse
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — With just hours before taking the ice for the first time as a full team, players, coaches and executives with the Utah Hockey Club will talk about the upcoming season during the media day Wednesday.

Watch LIVE below as the Utah Hockey Club meets the media to discuss season:

On Thursday, the team will open it's first-ever training camp in Utah, holding multiple practices each day at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. The team will open its preseason schedule Sunday in Des Moines against St. Louis, and then return home Monday to face the L.A. Kings on Utah 16.

Training camp will conclude with two practices in Park City at the Park City Ice Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

Recent Utah Hockey Club stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere