Predators take on the Utah Hockey Club following Stamkos’ 2-goal showing

SALT LAKE CITY — The Nashville Predators visit the Utah Hockey Club after Steven Stamkos scored two goals in the Predators’ 7-6 overtime win against the New York Islanders.

Utah is 36-30-12 overall with an 11-8-3 record against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club serve 9.6 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Nashville is 10-11-2 against the Central Division and 28-42-8 overall. The Predators are fifth in the league with 303 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 4-0 in the last meeting. Filip Forsberg led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 27 goals and 57 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Forsberg has 30 goals and 42 assists for the Predators. Michael Bunting has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.