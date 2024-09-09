Watch Now
Sweater weather; Utah Hockey Club debuts team's first-ever 'jersey'

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the first things fans of the new Utah Hockey Club will learn is that in hockey terms, a jersey is actually called a sweater.

With that lesson over, the NHL team set to take the ice in Salt Lake City this fall officially unveiled its new sweaters Monday, and judging by first reactions, the threads are already winners.

In a video posted to social media, the Utah Hockey Club shared a first look at the sweaters along with the patch that will commemorate the team's inaugural 2024-25 season.

Players are seen skating in the sweaters that sport the team colors of rock black, salt white and mountain blue before the video quickly ends as soon as it began.

While glimpses of the sweaters have been caught before... almost like a Yeti sighting (see what we did there?)... this is the first time the franchise has placed them front and center.

