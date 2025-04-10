Watch Now
SportsUtah Hockey Club

Actions

Time runs out as Utah Hockey Club eliminated from playoff hunt

Utah Flames Hockey
Tyler Tate/AP
Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley (92) skates the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Utah Flames Hockey
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Four games remain on the regular season schedule for the Utah Hockey Club but that's all that will be played as the team was eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday.

The final dagger came when the Minnesota Wild scored an overtime winner to defeat San Jose.

While failing to make the playoffs is disappointing, the club's inaugural season in Salt Lake City was far from a failure. The team has already bested last season's points total with four games remaining, and equaled the amount of wins.

Perhaps bigger than records or statistics, the Utah Hockey Club played in front of packed houses at Delta Center as fans showed how the NHL could be supported in the Beehive State.

With a new team nickname scheduled to be announced during the offseason, there's practically no concern that the excitement will die down heading into another year in Utah, one in which a playoff appearance should be expected.

The Utah Hockey Club will play it's final home game of the season on Thursday against Nashville before the team hits the road for the final three games of the schedule.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

Recent Utah Hockey Club stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16