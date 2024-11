SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club plays the second of four games in a row Tuesday in Winnipeg in a match-up against the hot Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is riding a three-game win streak, while Utah is coming off an overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday.

Utah is 5-4-3 overall and 1-1-0 against the Central Division.

Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.