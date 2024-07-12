Utah Hockey Club begins sale of single-game tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans who missed out on season tickets, or simply want to dip their toe into the frozen pond of the Utah Hockey Club now have their chance to score tickets.

Single-game tickets for all Utah Hockey Club games were put on sale Friday, including the team's first-ever game vs. the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 8.

Earlier this week, the team sent an email to fans who had placed deposits that all season ticket packages were sold out.

Catch all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!