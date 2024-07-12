Watch Now
Utah Hockey Club begins sale of single-game tickets

Rick Bowmer/AP
Fans fill the Delta Center to watch the Utah Hockey Club development camp intrasquad scrimmage Friday, July 5, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 12, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans who missed out on season tickets, or simply want to dip their toe into the frozen pond of the Utah Hockey Club now have their chance to score tickets.

Single-game tickets for all Utah Hockey Club games were put on sale Friday, including the team's first-ever game vs. the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 8.

Earlier this week, the team sent an email to fans who had placed deposits that all season ticket packages were sold out.

