Utah Hockey Club drops first game of preseason in 5-2 loss to Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — So much for making history as the only NHL team to never lose a game. The Utah Hockey Club took its first loss in franchise history Friday with a 5-2 defeat in Las Vegas.

Facing the Golden Knights on the road at T-Mobile Arena, the game was the first between the teams in what is likely to become a rivalry in the region.

Utah got on the scoreboard first with Michael Carcone scoring his third goal of the preseason in the second period. With the game tied at 1-1, a Ryan McGregor goal gave Utah the lead once again in the second period.

However, Vegas star Jack Eichel later scored in the second to tie the game in which Utah never led again.

Vegas scored three more times in the third period and outshot Utah by a 26-16 margin in the game and finished with the 5-2 win.

Utah returns to the ice Sunday in Colorado, with the puck dropping at 5 p.m. on Utah 16.

