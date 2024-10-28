Utah Hockey Club hosts 'Hockey 101' lessons for kids

WEST HAVEN, Utah — As part of its effort to grow hockey in the state, the Utah Hockey Club launched a series of clinics dubbed Hockey 101 on Saturday at Mountain View Junior High School in West Haven.

It's open to kids between the ages of 8 and 14, and no ice is involved. Instead, the clinics are about teaching kids the basics of the game via street hockey.

“We’ll focus on stick handling, passing, and also shooting. We’ll play some fun scrimmages at the end. We just want this to be fun,” said Kristen Bowness, the director of youth hockey programming for the Utah Hockey Club.

8-year-old Stella Erickson, a Hockey 101 student, already understands how to become a star in the game.

"I like to score goals," she said.

And when it came time for the clinic participants to scrimmage, it got a little chaotic.

“Very crowded and just lots of fun,” said Hockey 101 student Weston Montgomery.

There is one big "no-no" at the clinic. The instructors don’t want to see one of hockey’s most exciting shots.

“We are emphasizing the no slap shot rule. Safety is our main concern when we’re hosting these clinics,” said Bowness. “So, we really emphasize stick on the ground, making sure that blade has a touch point with the floor. Essentially, we don’t want the blade going any higher behind or any higher in front to protect the face mainly.”

Bowness said every player in the NHL has played street hockey at one time or another, which means the clinic could produce some future NHL stars.

“If I work hard and try my best. I could end up there,” said 9-year-old Hockey 101 student Alex Overdiek.

What can you say? You can’t teach confidence.