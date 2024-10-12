Utah Hockey Club looks to remain undefeated vs. Rangers

NEW YORK — The Utah Hockey Club takes the ice Saturday inside one of the most famous arenas in the world, looking to stay undefeated in the team's inaugural season.

After beating the Blackhawks and Islanders back-to-back to open the season, Utah takes on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden at 5 p.m.

With a win, Utah will join Vegas as the only franchises to win their first three games in the NHL expansion era that began in 1967-68.

The game can only be seen on Utah 16, with the pregame show starting at 4:30 p.m.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!