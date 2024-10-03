Utah Hockey Club puck takes center ice on Delta Center plaza

SALT LAKE CITY — With less than a week before the puck drops on the Utah Hockey Club's regular season opener, the puck literally dropped outside Delta Center Thursday.

Crews used a crane to hoist a massive hockey puck adorned with Utah Hockey Club branding to sit alongside the Jazz note that represents the Delta Center's resident NBA team.

In an attempt to make the new addition feel welcome, Jazz Bear was on hand to put the puck in its proper place.

Utah's newest professional sports team is using the generic name for its first season, with plans to introduce a mascot and nickname in the near future. Whether the giant hockey puck outside the arena will change is not known.

Utah Hockey Club opens its first-ever regular season Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!