Utah Hockey Club, SEG host 100 families for 'All in Utah' holiday event

KEARNS, Utah — Members of the Utah Hockey Club took part in the "All in Utah" holiday event at the Olympic Oval in Kearns on Sunday.

For the second straight year, the SEG Foundation invited more than 100 families from northern Utah neighborhoods to the event, which featured activities such as ice skating and street hockey.

Guests were able to meet with Utah Hockey Club players and coaches, as well as visit a hot chocolate bar and cookie buffet.

All those who attended "All in Utah" received a Thanksgiving meal kit and a gift to celebrate the holidays.