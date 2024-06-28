Watch Now
Utah Hockey Club selects Tij Iginla with No. 6 pick in NHL Draft

Darren Calabrese/AP
FILE - Team White's Tij Iginla (17) carries the puck up ice in front of Team Red's Tanner Howe (43) during the first period of the CHL top prospects hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jun 28, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — There's only one first time and Tij Iginla will always be part of Utah Hockey Club history as he became the team's first-ever draft pick.

Utah selected the 17-year-old center out of Kelowna of the WHL with the No. 6 overall pick Friday at 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Iginla is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla who played 22 season's in the NHL>

Iginla is the team's first draft pick since the franchise moved from Arizona this spring.

Utah has the most picks of any NHL team in this year's draft, with 13 overall selections on Friday and Saturday.

UTAH NHL DRAFT PICKS:

  • First round: No. 6
  • Second round: Nos. 38, 49, 65
  • Third round: Nos. 71,89, 96
  • Fourth round: Nos. 98, 103
  • Fifth round: No. 135
  • Sixth round: Nos. 167, 190
  • Seventh round: No. 199

