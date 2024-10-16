Utah Hockey Club wraps up road trip vs. Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After dropping their first-ever game, the Utah Hockey Club returns to the ice Wednesday in Anaheim to face the Ducks at the end of a 4-game road trip.

The game can be seen at 8 p.m. on Utah 16.

Utah was shutout 3-0 Monday in New Jersey, ending the team's season-opening three-game win streak.

Before the Devils game, right winger Dylan Guenther was named the NHL's First Star after scoring five goals in the season's first three games. He currently leads the team in goals and ranks second in points (5).