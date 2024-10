SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club will look to keep its perfect home record intact Tuesday night when the Ottawa Senators skate into Salt Lake City.

Utah is 2-0-0 record at home during the team's inaugural season and has a 4-1-1 record overall.

Ottawa is coming off a 5-4 win against the Lightning on Saturday.

The game can be seen at 7:15 p.m. on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.