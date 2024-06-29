Utah trades for Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev at NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club continued its wheeling and dealing at the NHL Draft by trading for Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, multiple reports say.

Utah swung the deal ahead of the second day of the draft in Las Vegas, reportedly sending Conor Geekie and JJ Moser to Tampa, along with a second round pick in 2025 and a 2024 seventh round pick.

Sergachev won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021. Even after breaking his leg in the middle of last season, Sergachev returned to the Tampa lineup in the playoffs

While a strong player, Sergachev won't come cheap for Utah as he holds an $8.5M annual cap hit that continues through the 2030-31 season.

In a trade reported just minutes later, Utah also dealt for Devils defenseman John Marino in exchange for the 49th pick today and a second round pick in 2025.

The moves come hours after Utah dealt several draft picks Friday night to acquire the No. 24 overall pick from Colorado, taking forward Cole Beaudoin from Barrie.

